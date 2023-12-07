New KWU Criminal Justice Lab Funded

Kansas Wesleyan has received a $150,000 grant from the Wilson Family Charitable Trust to launch a revolutionary, top-notch Criminal Justice lab and learning center.

According to KWU, the Jack Wilson Forensic CSI Lab and the Jack Wilson Criminal Justice Experiential Learning Center will include renovated study space and feature an elite simulator, designed to emulate situations that law enforcement officials (LEOs) could encounter in the field. This provides a safe space to practice real-life de-escalation and decision-making tactics. The simulator can also be used for other majors, including Social Work and Nursing, to practice responses in the field.

“This is a game-changing moment for those in our Criminal Justice major,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “This lab will be one of the top criminal justice-focused facilities in the state, providing opportunities to our students that few in the region have. Pair that with the experience of our dedicated faculty, and it’s a great time to be a part of Kansas Wesleyan’s Criminal Justice program!”

The two new spaces will be housed on the first floor of Peters Science Hall, in the same wing as the KWU Emergency Operations Center, and are expected to open early in the spring semester.

“This gift creates wonderful opportunities for our students,” said Kendra Pratt, chair of the department of criminal justice and emergency management. “Not only does it provide a great space for them to study and learn but it gives a safe space to practice real-life challenges that law enforcement officers face. We believe this enables us to better train the next generation of community LEOs.”