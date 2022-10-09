New KSU Salina Finance and Admin Leader

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has named a new executive director of finance and administration.

According to the school, Michael James comes to K-State Salina with more than a decade of experience in senior leadership roles in both K-12 education, as well as higher education. Before joining K-State Salina, James was the vice president for business and finance at Tabor College in Hillsboro for the last four years.

“It’s a great time to join the K-State Salina family,” James said. “With the campus’s vision to become a global leader in aerospace and technology and the construction of a new residence hall, it will be exciting to watch these initiatives elevate the campus into the future.”

James will oversee the campus’s security, IT, facilities and accounting departments. He will utilize a high-level strategy on how the campus can best use its funds and what projects come first. James will continue adding transparency to the campus’s budget so that department budget managers know what is available to them and make the right financial decisions for their departments.

Already, James is looking at several projects that will positively impact the campus in fiscal year 2023. He is focusing this year on safety and security, buildings and infrastructure.

“Michael joins the Aerospace and Technology Campus at an amazing time in our history,” said K-State Salina CEO and Dean Alysia Starkey. “With many capital projects coming in the upcoming years, Michael’s experience working with the financials of institutions of higher learning will undoubtedly allow our campus to make the right investment decisions at the right time.”

James is a 1997 United States Naval Academy graduate, earning a bachelor’s degree in English. He earned a master’s degree in English literature from the University of Maryland in 1997. In 2015, James earned his doctorate in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton University. James also has significant financial experience and is a certified financial planner professional.