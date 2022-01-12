New KSU Salina Asst Dean of Student Life

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has promoted Kyle Chamberlin to assistant dean of student life.

As the assistant dean, Chamberlin will continue to oversee on-campus housing, the Student Life Center and the health and safety of K-State Salina students. He also will take on responsibilities for career services for the campus, as well as guiding K-State Salina’s enhanced emphasis on student mental health and continued efforts for greater diversity and inclusion.

“As a student life team, we’re continuing to build traction to have better consistency in housing, recreation and programming models,” Chamberlin said. “We’re also helping students with mental health, not just from the standpoint of offering services, but really trying to help them get through to graduation and know that there are all these services around the university that can help.”

Chamberlin previously served as director of student life since 2020. During his time as director, Chamberlin and his team oversaw organizational changes to better serve K-State Salina students.

Chamberlin’s promotion comes at a time when K-State Salina is adding an extra emphasis on students’ well-being and mental health to include a more holistic approach. Through partnerships with Veridian Behavior Health and Central Kansas Mental Health in Salina, student life has worked to cover the costs for and expand services to students in need.

“Support is needed for students’ mental and academic health well-being,” said K-State Salina CEO and Dean Alysia Starkey. “It is important to have one person focused on ensuring students’ needs are met on a daily basis. With Kyle’s experience as the director of student life, he will be best positioned to expand and improve how our campus can better support students.”

Whether providing housing, recreation or diversity support, Chemberlin believes the passion that members of the student life team bring to their jobs makes it easy for him to lead.

Chamberlin joined K-State Salina in 2015. A native of Arvada, Colorado, he earned his bachelor’s degree in sports administration from Sterling College in 2008 and a master’s degree in health, human performance and recreation from Pittsburg State University in 2016. He is currently working on his doctorate in organizational leadership.