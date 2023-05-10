New Kansas Corn Leader

The farmer leaders of the Kansas Corn Growers Association and Kansas Corn Commission welcomed Josh Roe as CEO of Kansas Corn on Tuesday.

According to the organization, Roe, who has served as Kansas Corn’s Vice President of Market Development and Public Policy since 2018, brings a broad background as an ag economist, policy and ethanol leader and farmer. He succeeds retiring Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek. Krissek said Roe is the right choice for the job.

“Josh is like a Swiss Army Knife for Kansas Corn. His abilities as an ag economist are especially useful to what we do. He is a respected policy advocate and is an ethanol and market development leader and influencer for Kansas Corn and agriculture,” Krissek said.

Kansas Corn Growers Association President Brent Rogers, Hoxie, said he expects Roe to continue to be an involved hands-on leader as CEO.

“Josh excels at the big things and the little things—no job is too big or too small for him,” Rogers said. “If we’re hosting a meeting, you’ll see Josh setting up folding chairs, visiting with growers as they arrive, giving presentations through the meeting, and helping clean up at the end of the night. He does an excellent job representing us whether it is Hoxie, Kansas or Washington, DC.”

Roe was an agricultural economist at K-State before joining the Kansas Department of Agriculture in 2014, eventually rising to Deputy Secretary in 2017. He led state and federal policy efforts and market development. In late 2018, Roe joined Kansas Corn as Vice President of Market Development and Public Policy. Roe said his previous work experience and the years he spent working with Krissek at Kansas Corn prepared him for his new position as CEO.

“I’ve been lucky to have Greg as a boss, mentor, and friend. His thoughtful, forward-looking leadership has elevated Kansas Corn to new heights during his nine years as CEO,” Roe said. “Working with our grower leaders and assembling a strong staff, Greg strengthened our organization. I plan to continue to move our growers’ vision for Kansas Corn forward.”

Kansas Corn Commission Chair Kent Moore, Iuka, said Krissek and Roe have been key to building the commission’s programs.

“The commission’s top priority is to increase markets and profitability for our corn farmers. Greg and Josh have worked together for years on building opportunities for corn and corn products. With this transition, I know we won’t miss a step on building key programs like market development, ethanol expansion and education.”

Roe lives near Manhattan with his wife Adassa and son Will. He farms on his family’s farm in Republic and Jewell counties where they raise corn, soybeans, and cattle.

The Kansas Corn Growers Association represents its grower members in legislative and regulatory issues. The Kansas Corn Commission administers the use of the one-cent-per-bushel Kansas corn checkoff in the areas of market development, education, research, and promotion.