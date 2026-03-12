New Judge to Preside Over Municipal Court

A new judge will soon take over the bench in Salina Municipal Court.

Salina City Manager Jacob Wood has appointed Jason Maxwell as the new Municipal Judge.

According to the City, Maxwell will bring 30 years of law experience to Salina. He is currently the Municipal Court Judge and Treatment Court Judge in Liberal. He has also served as a Municipal Judge on a part time basis for the cities of Sublette and Satanta, Kansas, and Hooker, Oklahoma. Other experience includes being the County Counselor for Haskell County, along with managing a private practice serving Kansas and Oklahoma clients.

Maxwell received a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Political Science from Oklahoma State University prior to earning a Juris Doctor from University of Oklahoma College of Law. He is a member of the Kansas Bar Association, Oklahoma Bar Association, and Seward-Haskell County Bar Association. He has been an active member and has held

leadership roles in the Kansas Municipal Judges Association and has served on numerous professional committees.

Maxwell’s wife Lara, will be joining him in the relocation to Salina.

City Manager Wood said “Jason’s demonstrated leadership and law experience will be an asset for Salina’s Municipal Court. We were fortunate to have several strong applicants for this role, but his background and approach made him a great fit for this position. We’re excited to have him join our community.”

Maxwell succeeds Brenda Stoss, who is retiring after 22 years of service. He will begin the role within the next month.