New Jail Project Remains on Schedule

The new Saline County Jail and Sheriff’s Office remains on pace to open late this fall.

Saline County officials tell KSAL News they expect to take possession of the facility from the construction team at the end of September. October will be be an opportunity for staff training, exercise of building systems, and eventually public tours.

Inmates are anticipated to start moving over to the new facility in November, and be housed in the new jail by early December.

The jail project include:

392 beds. A consultant projected that by 2038 the average daily population would be over 400.

Dedicated medical areas for males and females and dedicated areas for those that need mental health care.

Expanded program space to add programs to help with rehabilitation and re-entry.

Space for dedicated program staff with the potential to add facility specific social worker or mental health professional.

Energy efficient, utilities that are more accessible for repairs, staff efficiencies.

Includes a new Sheriff’s Office space for Administration, Patrol, Investigations, and Records.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan told KSAL News they have been able to save money during construction and add a couple of features. The jail will be totally surrounded by a security fence, unlike the current jail. Also, an annex building has also been included.

The County is still seeking staff, and the County Commission approved boosting starting wages for these positions. If you know someone who would be a good candidate for us, please encourage them to apply.

The new jail project was approved by voters in November of 2020. A one-half percent sales tax to help pay for the new building was enacted on April 1st, 2021.

Photo via Saline County: Housing Unit A Recreation Yard