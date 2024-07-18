New Irrigation Technology at Innovation Farm

An irrigation system on wheels that can operate in irregularly shaped farm fields will be featured during a demonstration day planned Aug. 1 at the Flickner Innovation Farm near Moundridge.

The farm’s owner and operator, Ray Flickner, said the 360 RAIN irrigation system is the newest technology in place at the farm. The system is unique in that it can operate in irregularly shaped fields where a center pivot system isn’t practical, and the vehicle requires much lower water volumes than traditional irrigation systems.

Implementation of the new technology is part of the farm’s partnership with Kansas State University and funded by a grant from the Kansas Water Office.

“This whole system is completely new, and there’s only two of them operating in Kansas. We’re in uncharted territory,” Flickner said. “It was important for us to get it going at the farm because we know that more and more of the wells in this region are starting to run at a diminished capacity, and this is one interesting way to address that problem. We’re excited to see where this takes us.”

The program begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.. The event is free; coffee, drinks, and breakfast pastries will be provided. More information, including directions to the event and how to register, is available online from the Kansas Center for Agricultural Resources and the Environment.

Other technologies in the spotlight at the event will include remote sensing and management systems, plant and soil moisture sensors, soil moisture probes and more. Representatives from local, regional and national industry leaders will be onsite to answer questions and provide details on how their products are functioning at the Flickner Innovation Farm.

In addition to projects associated with the 360 RAIN system, several K-State researchers have ongoing projects onsite, including studies on nutrients delivered by subsurface drip irrigation, projects on the impact of soil health practices on nutrient and herbicide losses, research on weeds and more.

The Flickner Innovation Farm is a partnership between Flickner, university researchers, K-State Research and Extension specialists and industry leaders. Together, they conduct studies on a large-farm setting to identify the most efficient technologies and techniques for Kansas producers to use on their own farms.