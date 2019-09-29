New Hours of Operation For Museum

The Smoky Hill Museum is changing its hours of operation.

According to the museum, starting Tuesday they will be open 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesdays through Fridays. Currently, the hours are noon till 6. Saturday hours will remain the same at 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

As always, admission for the Museum will remain free.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.