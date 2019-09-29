Salina, KS

New Hours of Operation For Museum

Todd PittengerSeptember 29, 2019

The Smoky Hill Museum is changing its hours of operation.

According to the museum, starting Tuesday they will be open 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesdays through Fridays. Currently, the hours are noon till 6. Saturday hours will remain the same at 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

As always, admission for the Museum will remain free.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

