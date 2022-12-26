New Hospital Director of Organizational Development

Salina Regional Health Center has a new Director of Organizational Development.

According to the hospital, Jonna Struble has been named to the position. She begins her new role this week. .

Struble has been a nurse at Salina Regional for 25 years and has worked on 2-South/2-Central, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Cardiac Cath Lab, Emergency Department and most recently was the ICU Nurse Manager. She succeeds Kathy Pike who is retiring after 48 years in the nursing field.

Struble graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1997 with an Associate Degree in Nursing and received her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership from Ottawa in 2021.

Struble is a member of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and the Emergency Nurses Association. She is an instructor for Advanced Cardiac Life Support course and director for the Trauma Nursing Core Course. She also demonstrates a commitment to excellence by being certified in critical care nursing through the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center