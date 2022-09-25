New Hiking Trail in Lincoln County

A couple of new hiking trails in North Central Kansas will soon be open to the public. Audubon of Kansas will open new hiking trails at Achterberg Wildlife-Friendly Demonstration Farm at a ribbon cutting event Monday morning. At the event Audubon of Kansas (AOK) will unveil a new hiking trail at Achterberg Wildlife-Friendly Demonstration Farm near Lincoln.

The organization says the public is welcome to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and tour. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and meet at 10am on Monday, September 26th at the trailhead located on 170th Ave., 0.5 miles north of the intersection with E Iron Dr. in Lincoln County.

“AOK is excited to share this unique property and abundant wildlife with the public,” said Jackie Augustine, Executive Director at AOK.

Trail Highlights:

The one-mile trail consists of two loops. The first loop passes ruins from a former homestead including a chicken coop and foundations for a house and milkhouse. The trail then circles a re-established prairie while weaving through a wooded riparian forest. Hikers will enjoy excellent views of horseshoe bends in Bullfoot Creek as it cuts its way across the property. The second loop circles another prairie restoration, but also enters a more extensive wooded area where Bullfoot and Horse Creeks meet. The area abounds in wildflowers, insects, birds, deer, and other wildlife, including Bobwhite quail, a favorite bird of the sanctuary’s namesake, Connie Achterberg.

The Connie Achterberg Wildlife-Friendly Demonstration Farm was established in 2014 when it was donated to AOK. On September 11, 2022, volunteers from AOK, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever Women on the Wing, and Sterling College established the hiking trail. The Kansas Trails Council provided expertise and equipment through its ‘Trail in a Box’ program. Fallen trees, woody brush, and grasses had to be removed to establish the trail.