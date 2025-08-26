New Grant Meant to Aid Young Farmers

A donation to an area foundation could be good news for young farmers in the area.

According to the Post Rock Community Foundation, thanks to the generosity of the late Barbara A. Wolford, aspiring young farmers in their service area can apply for a grant of up to $50,000 to start a new farming operation or expand an existing one.

Barbara was a longtime bookkeeper, working at an implement dealership in Dighton, and later at several local banks including Beverly and Lincoln. Her bookkeeping experience, love for rural Kansas, and appreciation for the farming lifestyle inspired her to create a permanent fund that will forever support the next generation of farmers in building their futures.

This grant is available to young and beginning farmers who reside and operate within the Post Rock Community Foundation service area, which includes Lincoln County and communities served by USD 298 and USD 299. Applicants must be 18 years or older and have no more than 10 years of experience operating a farm or ranch and have substantial participation in the operation.

By assisting young and beginning farmers, the program hopes to promote the growth and sustainability of agriculture in the Post Rock Community Foundation area and contribute to the economic development and vitality of local communities.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to receive Barbara’s extraordinary estate gift. Her generosity will have a lasting impact—empowering young farmers with the resources, opportunities, and support they need to thrive. In a small rural community like ours, this is more than a gift. It’s a lifeline. One that strengthens our way of life, sustains local livelihoods, and preserves a legacy rooted in resilience, stewardship, and hope for the future,” said Elisa Agler, Post Rock Community Foundation Coordinator.

Applications will be accepted twice a year, with the first cycle opening August 1 and closing October 1. All funds will be distributed through the Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.

For more information and to apply, visit www.postrockcf.org/grants