New GM at Tony’s Pizza Events Center

A new person is in charge at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Susan Trafton is the facility’s new General Manager.

According to the venue, as General Manager Trafton will be responsible for all facility operations and booking, as well as overseeing marketing, public relations, corporate partnerships, event management, ticketing operations, and food & beverage.

“Susan has been an integral part of Tony’s Pizza Events Center’s success for the last two years.” Says Spectra Regional General Manager Keller Taylor “It made perfect sense to expand her role to General Manager and capitalize on her proven strengths of strong local and national relationships.”

Previously as Director of Sales & Marketing of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Trafton aided former GM Ron Rideout successfully in securing a $1.2 million, 15-year contract with Schwan’s Shared Services/Tony’s Pizza for naming rights of the facility this past February. Trafton has been actively involved in selecting strategic content for the both the Tony’s Pizza Events Center arena and Heritage Hall. She oversaw a mobile friendly website rebuild for the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, increasing mobile functionality and ticket sales. Trafton has notably increased building partnerships by over 116% since 2016.

“Visit Salina enjoys a great relationship with Tony’s Pizza Events Center, and Susan is a very big part of that. She’s been a powerhouse addition to the staff at TPEC, and I have great confidence in her ability to manage the facility moving forward. Personally, I’m very excited about the opportunities for us all that lie ahead.” comments Sylvia Rice, Director of Visit Salina at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

Trafton, attended Kansas Wesleyan University and was previously the Promotions and Marketing Director at Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. in Topeka, KS. She held the same position in Salina from 2011-2015 at both Alpha Media and Salina Media Group. Trafton brings over 20 years of sales and marketing experience to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and is a 2017 graduate of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Salina program. She was on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters Salina from 2008-2016 and is an active volunteer and community advocate.