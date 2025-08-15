New Fire Station Designed for Cancer Prevention

Protecting firefighters at the scene and at the station has come a long way during the twenty-five year career of Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson.

The Chief joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at life in a fire station. He says over the years a focus on cancer prevention and keeping crew members safe from toxic vapors is now on the forefront.

Pearson added progress on the new fire station construction project located on E. Crawford and Markley Road is staying on schedule. When completed, the new Station 4 will feature five bays for fire trucks and ambulance units. Personal sleeping spaces will also replace the open bunkhouse design of older fire stations.

The $9 million dollar build is expected to be completed and open in the spring of 2026.

Pearson, who was named SFD Chief back in February, is also the current Kansas State Firefighters Association President.