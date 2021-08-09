New Fall Youth Bus Pass Planned

Salina CityGo is offering a brand new program for Salina area youth to provide travel options for them as they head back to school. According to OCCK Transportation they are adding a Fall Pass to the successful CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth ages 7-18.

Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Fall Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from September 1 to November 30. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses. Face masks and social distancing policies will be followed as needed.

The Get On & Go Fall Bus Pass is available for purchase online on August 16, 2021, at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up. They will also be available at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe; and at the OCCK Corporate Office, 1710 W. Schilling, starting August 16, 2021.

The Fall Pass will also be available digitally in the Token Transit app. All OCCK Transportation services have a digital fare option.

“We are so excited to expand the Get On & Go program to fall,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK, Inc. “The summer program has continued to grow in popularity. We are helping kids navigate around Salina, participate in activities and community events, while using public transit, which means learning important life skills while gaining freedom and independence.”

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.