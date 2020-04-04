Salina, KS

New Faces on April Most Wanted

Todd PittengerApril 4, 2020

The April list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Over a dozen people on the February list of Salina’s Most Wanted were caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,222 criminals have been caught, and 415 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

