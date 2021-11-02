Salina, KS

New Faces Elected, Ballot Ordinance Passes

Todd PittengerNovember 2, 2021

There will soon be two new faces on the Salina City Commission and one new face on the Salina USD 305 Board of Education.

According to unofficial final election results from the Saline County Clerk’s Office, Greg Lenkiewicz and Bill Longbine have won four year terms on the Salina City Commission while incumbent Mike Hoppock is reelected to a two-year term.

Jim Fletcher and Gabe Grant have both been reelected to the Salina USD 305 Board of Education, with Bonnie Schamberger also winning a seat on the board.

There are still provisional ballots to be counted, which could potentially have an impact on the finishing order in the city commission race, but not the school board race.

Salina voters also voted “yes” and passed a proposed ordinance which limits the Salina City Commission’s ability to enact public health legislation during a state of emergency. 

Voter turnout was 28.81 percent.

 

