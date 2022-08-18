New Faces at Old Mill Museum

One of the region’s most historic attractions has hired what the organization says is two critical new positions, essential for the Old Mill Museum’s growth and development.

According to Lindsborg’s Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum, they have hired Caroline de Filippis as Community Development Director and Adam Pracht as Marketing and Communications Director. Both started this week and join Executive Director Lenora Lynam for the museum’s full-time staff.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Lindsborg,” de Filippis said, “And am excited to be a part of keeping the history and heritage of Lindsborg thriving at the Old Mill.”

Caroline is passionate about the betterment of society through supporting individuals and organizations to reach their full potential. She has a background in communication marketing and sustainable development with experience working in the public and private sector. She holds a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership towards Sustainability and a Master of Art in Communication Marketing.

She consults organizations part-time and is a member of the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau committee. Originally from France, Caroline immigrated to the US via Scotland with her husband and son a year ago. In her free time, Caroline enjoys nature-based activities, reading, and experiencing and learning about the community.

Calling Lindsborg home since 2015, Adam Pracht brings to the Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum more than two decades of experience in marketing, public relations, finance, and communications.

“This is an exciting new adventure to start in this role for the museum,” Pracht said. “I’m looking forward to using my experience and expertise to benefit my hometown.”

He was a recipient of Robert F. Kennedy Award for writing about the disadvantaged while he pursued degrees in journalism and Spanish from the University of Kansas. He also holds a Master’s of Education in “Transformative Education: Higher Education Administration” from McPherson College, where his thesis was a comprehensive marketing plan for the college.

Most recently, he served as Marketing and Volume Purchasing Coordinator for Smoky Hill Education Service Center in Salina. He oversaw a complete brand redesign, including a new logo, and helped provide critical supplies to schools and non-profits through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. His current priority is getting community feedback and to start developing a detailed marketing and communications plan.

Pracht lives with his wife and three children at his Lindsborg home. In his spare time, he also works as an audio producer for the Escape Pod science fiction story podcast, where he has been part of a four-time Hugo Award-nominated team. He’s also an amateur wood carver, singer and musician, and photographer.

The Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum celebrates the pioneering spirit of those who first settled or live today in the Smoky Valley area. The museum collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets materials related to this heritage with special emphasis on the period from 1870 to 1910. With two buildings on the National Registry of Historical Places and extensive archives and artifact collections, the museum honors the rich story of Lindsborg and its people.

Learn more about the museum at www.oldmillmuseum.org.