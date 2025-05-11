New Face on Bank Leadership Team

A new face is in a leadership position at a Kansas bank which has branches in multiple communities including Salina.

According to Bank of the Plains, John Meyer has accepted the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer.

Gene Dikeman, CEO of Bank of the Plains shared “I am really happy to have John on our senior management team. He is not only a good banker but equally important, his values match ours. As a growing bank, his skills in coaching, mentoring and leadership are exactly what we need to provide outstanding customer service and career opportunities for our staff. In addition, we welcome his involvement in community activities which matches our vision as well.”

Tina Call, President of Bank of the Plains shared “The Board of Directors and the entire team at Bank of the Plains are very excited to welcome John to the bank. John has strong background and a wealth of experience, and we are confident that he will make a significant contribution to the bank’s credit and management functions as we continue to grow and prosper.”

With over 30 years of commercial banking experience, John brings extensive leadership, credit structuring and underwriting expertise. He takes pride in providing customized credit solutions to business customers, believes in building strong teams and developing young bankers to reach their full potential. He is a native Kansan and a graduate of Wichita State University with a BBA in business management and an MBA with emphasis in finance and economics. He is also a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking. John’s community involvement has included the Knights of Columbus, and he has served as board member for several non-profits including Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita and Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation.

Bank of the Plains is a full-service community bank in Western and Central Kansas, with a history dating back to 1906. The banks has branches in nine communities in Kansas.