New Exhibit Opening at Art Center

A new exhibit opens at the Salina Art Center this week.

According to the organization, Contemporary Textile opens Wednesday. Galleries are open at the Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Wednesday-Sunday, and admission is free. Visit www.salinaartcenter.org for gallery hours and additional programming information. The exhibition runs through October 3, 2021.

Contemporary Textile spans a wide range of fiber-art practices, including quilting, thread painting, lacework, beading, and weaving. Weaving, and our basic understanding of loom, warp, and weft, stretch to cover such divergent applications as computer-generated Jacquard, tapestry, and even sculpture. Artists in this group exhibition challenge our conventional understanding of thread, fiber, cloth, and embroidery.

Heralding from Salina, Kansas City, New York, Chicago, and Eugene, this divergent group of artists introduces a variety of scales from small intricately woven handmade embellishments to large fabric installations. Exhibiting Artists include Shawn Marie Delker, Leadell Ediger, Kim Eichler-Messmer, Rachelle Gardner-Roe, Jean Hamilton, Ellie Murphy, kg, Jovencio de la Paz, Kathryne Perney, Jason Pollen, Casey Whittier, Kristy Yenkey, and Jillian Youngbird.

Contemporary Textile is funded by Art Center donors, members, and the Salina Art Center Endowment Foundation, along with the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation, a private donor group.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks.