Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 16 °

New Exhibit Open at Eisenhower Museum

Todd PittengerJanuary 23, 2023

A new temporary exhibit is now open at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in the Special Exhibits Gallery.

According to the organization, “By the Numbers” showcases paintings from the Eisenhower Library’s own collection.

Paint by number kits became increasingly popular in the 1950s. They were so popular that Eisenhower’s scheduling secretary handed out kits to many of the Oval Office visitors with instructions to complete and return their kit. This pet project of Thomas Edwin Stephens resulted in a humorous and treasured gift to President Eisenhower. Aware of Ike’s fondness for painting, this ‘curated exhibit’ was proudly displayed around the White House West Wing. Today, this collection forms the core of the Eisenhower Presidential Library’s exhibit By the Numbers. Come visit and take a nostalgic look at these friendly, thoughtful gifts to the “painter president.”

“At first glance, it appears to be a typical art exhibit,” explains Curator William Snyder. “We tend to associate these names – Hoover, Goodpaster, Rockefeller – as key historical figures or Ethel Merman as the famous Broadway star. You don’t expect to see a completed paint by number piece with their signature on it. This exhibit shows a more personal, human side of the Eisenhower Administration.”

_ _ _

To learn more or plan your trip, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Prices Jump At Post Office

Customers may notice increased costs this week at their local post office branch. The United Stat...

January 23, 2023 Comments

City Seeking Citizen Volunteers

Top News

January 23, 2023

New Exhibit Open at Eisenhower Muse...

Kansas News

January 23, 2023

Nowell Named to The Sporting News...

Sports News

January 22, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Prices Jump At Post Offic...
January 23, 2023Comments
New Exhibit Open at Eisen...
January 23, 2023Comments
DUI, Child Endangerment C...
January 20, 2023Comments
Tips Sought in Burglary C...
January 20, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra