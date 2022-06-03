Salina, KS

New Exhibit Coming to Library Gallery

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2022

A new exhibit is set to debut in a gallery at the Salina Public Library.

Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 will welcome artist Lisa Urban and her exhibit, “Stitch by Stitch: Art by Lisa Urban” from June 7 through July 11. A reception will be held at Gallery 708 on July 1 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., in conjunction with First Friday. The exhibit features mostly oil on canvas paintings.

According to the Library, besides being an artist, Lisa is a teacher, knitter, yarn dyer and is a 2009 graduate of Salina Central. After pursuing a BFA in painting at Kansas State University, Lisa moved to Texas for a year-long artist residency in the small town of Navasota. She soon fell in love with the downtown culture scene in nearby Bryan, Texas and made that her home in 2015. In 2016, she accepted an art teaching position at St. Joseph’s Catholic School where she still teaches today.

“This exhibition encompasses everything I have done since graduation from KSU in 2013,” said Lisa, “I hope you will take a moment to read about all my adventures in painting and appreciate where I’ve been and where I am going!”

Gallery 708 is located near the south entrance of Salina Public Library. The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Marcus Petty at marketing@salinapublic.org, (785) 825-4624, ext. 206, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

