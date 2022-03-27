New Enrollment Management VP at Bethany

A new person is in a leadership position at Bethany College.

According to the school, Haley Wesley has joined Bethany as the VP of Enrollment Management. She and her family are moving from northern California where she worked at Pacific Union College, a Christian liberal arts college most recently serving as the Associate Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and Communications.

Wesley’s experience in enrollment, financial aid and marketing, “will serve Bethany College well,” said Greg Vaughan who has served as the Interim VP for Enrollment Management at Bethany since late September. Having worked with Wesley professionally for several years, Vaughan added, “Wesley is talented, hardworking and creative, and can motivate others by her enthusiasm and can-do attitude. Having valued my time at the college the last five months, I have the sense that Haley will be a great fit and that she and her family will love being part of the Bethany family and the Lindsborg community.”

Wesley received a B.F.A., in Graphic Design in 2003 from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco and is currently pursuing an M.B.A. with an emphasis in marketing from Santa Clara University. Wesley’s responsibilities in her service as Associate VP at Pacific Union College included leading a marketing and enrollment team of 15-plus, in all aspects of recruitment and admission activities. Before this role, she was Director of Creative Services, and provided overall management to the creative team.

Having worked in Higher Education for 15 years, Wesley is extremely passionate about “guiding young people to find their calling and realizing their dreams” and despite the demands of enrollment, she looks forward to “helping prospective students discover their purpose at Bethany, while working as part of the Swede family to solve enrollment challenges creatively and collaboratively.”

In addition to joining the Swede family, Wesley looks forward to becoming an “intricate part of the vibrant Lindsborg community,” and is anxious for her family-husband, two daughters and one son- to feel the same overwhelming welcome she did from both the Lindsborg and Bethany community.

President Mauch shares she is most excited about the “value Wesley’s unique experience brings to the Bethany team and looks forward to the collaborative work ahead.”