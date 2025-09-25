New Energy Part of New Campaign

Supporters gathered Thursday evening to celebrate a rejuvenated Salina Area United Way, and to help the organization kickoff its new campaign.

A campaign kickoff was held in conjunction with a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce after hours event.

United Way Executive Director Christina Small told KSAL News a brand refresh is accompanying the new campaign.

Small said as part of the new campaign, the United Way is focusing on, and expanding its reach and impact across the ten counties it serves across North Central Kansas. As part of that, the organization plans to emphasize the continued growth of the Early Childcare Initiative which began in 2023. Plans are to expand the childcare initiative to support in-home childcare providers in addition to licensed centers, and to expand it into Ellsworth County where it currently does not exist.

The Salina Area United Way serves the following 10 counties:

Saline

Ellsworth

Ottawa

Cloud

Republic

Mitchell

Lincoln

Russell

Jewell

Osborne

As part of the planned growth, Small says the United Way will place its Funded Partner program on a one-year pause to allow greater focus on expanding its reach and initiatives.

The pause will not reduce or cut any existing programs or resources; instead, it allows the organization to focus on building new opportunities that will strengthen families and communities across the region. Many of these partners will continue working alongside United Way through new collaborative initiatives, ensuring that vital programs remain supported while the organization extends its impact across all ten counties.

Small said though there have been a few changes, one thing that has not changed is the mission of the United Way.

Small concluded as the United Way is evolving its approach, it remains committed to the organizations that make our region stronger.