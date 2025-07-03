New Details in Deputy’s Death

New details have been released in the case involving the death of a Kansas Sheriff Deputy.

Phillips County Deputy Brandon Gaede was shot and killed while responding to a fireworks call last Friday night in Phillipsburg.

At the request of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. According to the agency, over the past several days detectives and forensic investigators have processed the scene, conducted interviews, and collected evidence.

At approximately 6:02 p.m., the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office received its first report of an explosion near 1st and E Streets. The responding deputy was initially unable to locate the source and cleared the area, believing fireworks may have caused the noise.

By 8:31 p.m., dispatchers received three additional calls reporting loud booms in the same vicinity. Deputy Gaede responded, spoke with concerned residents, and began searching for the source of the explosions. He contacted Griffith, who lived at 899 1st Street. Griffith denied involvement in the detonations, and Deputy Gaede cleared the call around 8:48 p.m. but remained nearby.

Believing the explosions were not commercial-grade fireworks, Deputy Gaede began reviewing Kansas statutes related to the criminal use of explosives.

At 9:18 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received another report of an explosion from the same area. Deputy Gaede, who was still in the area, observed smoke and made contact with Griffith, who was standing in his front yard. Griffith admitted setting off the explosive device, stating he intended to provoke one of the citizens who had reported the previous explosion.

Determining that Griffith had violated state law regarding the criminal use of explosives, a felony in Kansas, Deputy Gaede attempted to arrest him. After securing one handcuff on Griffith’s left wrist, Griffith resisted, turned away, and drew a concealed revolver from his waistband. He fired five rounds, critically wounding Deputy Gaede. Despite his injuries, Deputy Gaede returned fire, discharging eight rounds and killing Griffith.

A backup deputy arrived within seconds and began life-saving efforts. Deputy Gaede was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Griffith’s residence. The Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Devices Unit assisted with the search, which uncovered more than 33 pounds of explosive materials, including ammonium perchlorate, ammonium nitrate, and commercial blasting caps. Investigators also recovered over 20 firearms and a large stockpile of ammunition.

The investigation has not revealed that Griffith targeted Deputy Gaede.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Upon completion, the case will be submitted to the Phillips County Attorney for review.

