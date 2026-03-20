New Dean of K-State’s College of Agriculture

If there’s one thing Dan Moser has taken away from his tenure as interim dean of Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture , it’s a reminder of the excitement K‑State generates among its stakeholders.

That excitement will be critical, Moser said, as he works to elevate the college and expand K‑State’s reputation as a national leader in agricultural education and research .

Following a national search, Moser has been appointed the permanent Eldon Gideon Dean of K‑State’s College of Agriculture , effective March 22.

“Dean Moser knows how to get the best out of K‑State’s network of promising students, world-leading agricultural researchers and change-making alumni, because he’s long been among them,” said Jesse Perez Mendez, Provost and Executive Vice President. “We’re setting a standard as a next-generation land-grant university, and Dean Moser’s leadership will ensure the College of Agriculture is a crucial component of that work.”

Moser, who earned his undergraduate degree from the college, said it is an honor to lead an institution that makes a tremendous difference in the lives of people across Kansas and the world.

“Agriculture is the largest segment of the Kansas economy, and K-State contributes significant workforce development and research results to keep Kansas agriculture growing,” he said.

Driving momentum as a top-five U.S. college of agriculture

As chief academic and administrative officer of the College of Agriculture and K‑State’s Agricultural Experiment Station , Moser will provide leadership, strategic vision, direction and support for the college’s faculty and staff as they advance high-quality teaching, research, engagement and extension for Kansas and the world.

He will build on a strong foundation of continued excellence, with the college recently being recognized as a top-five college for agricultural science in the U.S.

The ranking demonstrates how K-State is a place where agriculture is deeply valued, Moser said.

“For many faculty in our field, this institution is where they want to spend their careers,” he said. “Students with interests in food systems and natural resources from across Kansas and across the nation choose K-State to further their education. The current and future leaders of this industry are here, and I’m excited to help grow their impact.”

K‑State is in the midst of its Agriculture Innovation Initiative — a multi-year, transformative investment into several of the College of Agriculture’s core areas of strength.

Across various projects and new facilities, such as the Western Star Global Grain and Food Center , slated for completion in fall 2026, the Agriculture Innovation Initiative will position K‑State as an interdisciplinary hub ready to tackle challenges in global food security , sustainability and water resource management , and emerging agricultural technologies .

“I’m fortunate to work with an exceptional leadership team in the college, and together, we’ll work to leverage these new facilities to support agricultural innovation both in Kansas and globally,” Moser said. “We still have work to do to ensure our facilities reflect the standard we’re setting as a next-generation land-grant and as we train tomorrow’s leaders, but we are well-positioned to take on an even greater leadership role in the future.”

Dan Moser is an experienced K‑State agriculture professor, industry partner and alumnus

Before serving as interim dean, Moser was most recently associate dean of academic programs, returning to the College of Agriculture in 2020.

In that role, he expanded access to the College of Agriculture’s transformative bachelor’s programs while also developing new initiatives to support agriculture students once they’re enrolled.

Between 2014 and 2020, Moser was president of Angus Genetics, Inc. and director of performance programs for the American Angus Association, where he oversaw a 300% increase in genomic testing while leading educational efforts for the 20,000-member organization.

He served as a faculty member in K‑State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry from 1999-2014. Previously, he was a member of the faculty at the University of Nebraska and a graduate assistant and instructor at the University of Georgia.

Moser earned his doctorate in animal and dairy science and a master’s in animal science at the University of Georgia, in addition to a bachelor’s in animal sciences and industry from K‑State.