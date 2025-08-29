New Crosswalks on YMCA Drive

The City of Salina has completed what it says are significant safety and accessibility enhancements along YMCA Drive to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

According to the City, the now-completed project includes:

Rapid Reflective Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) at crosswalks.

A raised crosswalk/speed hump to enforce the 20-mph speed limit.

Extended sidewalks near the OCCK bus stop for better access.

Improved entrances to the east parking lot.

A new crosswalk at the soccer fields on Westchester Drive.

YMCA President and CEO Chris Lehecka said “you know, when people talk to me about these crosswalks, they don’t just say it’s nice or convenient, they say they feel safer bringing their kids here. And that matters. Because the Y isn’t just a building, it’s a place where families grow, where kids learn, where neighbors come together. Safety is the foundation of all that. These crosswalks may look simple, but they represent something bigger. The City listening to its people and taking steps that truly make a difference.”

The upgrades aim to reduce vehicle-pedestrian conflicts and enhance visibility, supporting a safer transportation network.

Building on this success, the City of Salina is planning similar improvements on North 9th Street near the City Go bus stop and KANcycle bike-share location. Features will include an exposed brick crosswalk, RRFBs, a concrete bump-out, and yield-to-pedestrian signs. Project details will be announced soon.