4 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerMay 14, 2021

There are 4 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,272 total cases with 50 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is now 114.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 2 patients who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 311,705 total cases and 5,038 deaths statewide.

