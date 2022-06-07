New Communication Degrees at KSU

In response to the changing communication landscape and the evolving needs of students, communities and industry, the new A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication at Kansas State University is introducing new degree programs in advertising and public relations, and news and sports media, and is updating the university’s communication studies degree.

“These innovative undergraduate programs enable students to develop in-demand skills and perspectives needed to be successful in their careers, lead in their communities and build strong relationships,” said Greg Paul, professor and director of the A.Q. Miller School and former communication studies department head. “These programs reflect the expertise of our world-class faculty and our commitment to elevating voices and stories, leading transformation and innovation and practicing influence and advocacy for good.”

New and revised courses in each degree program are open now for enrollment to current and prospective students. On-campus and online courses are available. Additional programs will be announced this summer and fall.

The new bachelor’s degree program in advertising and public relations, available as a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science, prepares students to influence and inform key audiences and publics through results-driven approaches to communication and content strategies. Students gain industry-focused knowledge and skills in strategic writing and planning, content creation and distribution, digital branding, social media strategy, data-driven decision-making, account management, media planning, reputation and crisis management and media relations. Learn more at k-state.edu/adpr and download a PDF fact sheet at k-state.edu/media-communication/images/Ad%20PR%20Program%20Fact%20Sheet%206.2.22.pdf.

The new bachelor’s degree program in news and sports media prepares future journalists and media professionals to share nonfiction stories ethically, professionally and creatively on any media platform. Students develop essential skills in storytelling content creation and distribution, such as writing and reporting, broadcasting, social media news strategies, podcasting, sports journalism and digital photo and video. Learn more at k-state.edu/nsm and download a PDF fact sheet at k-state.edu/media-communication/images/News%20Sports%20Media%20Program%20Fact%20Sheet%206.2.22.pdf.

The updated bachelor’s degree in communications studies, also available as a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science, enables students to make meaningful change and create a positive impact through communication in relationships, organizations, political and civic contexts and beyond. With seven different concentrations, students work with faculty on issues surrounding technology and digital media, artificial intelligence, advocacy and influence, conflict management and negotiation, work-life balance and career issues, legal communication, civic and political engagement, identity, relationships and more. Learn more at k-state.edu/commstudies and download a PDF fact sheet at k-state.edu/media-communication/images/Comm%20Studies%20Program%20Fact%20Sheet%206.2.22.pdf.

The A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication resulted from a merger of two departments in the College of Arts and Sciences with rich histories and connections: the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications and the Department of Communication Studies. The Kansas Board of Regents approved the merger on April 20.

“This merger is a culmination of discussions between two units with many common interests and innovations in instructions and research,” said Amit Chakrabarti, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “It improves our student focus, making it clearer for students where to go for study in the updated and new degree programs. We are very proud of our faculty, their dedication to their students as well as their ground-breaking research in media and communication and the tireless work they have put in to develop these offerings.”

More information on the new A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication is available at k-state.edu/mediacomm.

