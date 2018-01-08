New Commissioners Take Office

Salina has a new Mayor. Karl Ryan is the new Mayor of Salina, while commissioner Trent Davis is the vice mayor.

After three commissioners were sworn into office Monday afternoon, including incumbent Melissa Hodges and newcomers Mike Hoppock and Joe Hay, the Salina City Commission reorganized.

Ryan takes over the gavel from outgoing mayor Kaye Crawford, who did not run for reelection.

Outgoing Mayor Crawford spoke, at times choking up. She said that she feels she accomplished everything she set out to do when first elected. She thanked city staff for all of their hard work, and pointed out those who seem to never get the credit they deserve, city workers who work outside in the freezing cold of winter and in the scorching heat of summer. She added, that though she probably can’t take full credit for it, the city and county are talking in a spirit of cooperation.

The outgoing Blanchard also spoke, saying that he was proud of his accomplishments during his time on the commission. Among them were the river project, the public / private partnership efforts in North Salina highlighted by the opening of a new grocery store, and the soon to be refurbished Centennial Park in West Salina.

New Mayor Karl Ryan spoke, outlining his vision for the future. He said that key is continuing public / private partnerships.

All of the other commissioners briefly spoke as well.

Salina Community Access TV Video of meeting:

http://view.earthchannel.com/PlayerController.aspx?&PGD=salinaks&eID=1857