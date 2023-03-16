New Commissioners Elected to Kansas Commodity Commissions

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced the result of the elections held for the state’s five grain commodity commissions — corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat — in districts four, five, and six in the central region of the state.

Grain commodity commissions serve the Kansas agriculture industry by managing their crop’s research promotion and education programs funded with check-off funds. Candidates for the commissions must be a grower of the commodity in question and a resident in the state of voting age, and are elected by eligible growers in their district.

Newly elected commissioners:

Kansas Corn Commission

District Four: Mike Brzon, Republic County

District Five: Derek Belton, Marion County

District Six: Kent Moore, Pratt County

Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission

District Four: Matthew Benoit, Rooks County

No candidates ran for commissioner in districts five and six. The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission will appoint these positions.

Kansas Soybean Commission

District Five: Keith Miller, Barton County

No candidates ran for commissioner in districts four and six. The Kansas Soybean Commission will appoint these positions.

Kansas Sunflower Commission

No candidates ran for commissioner in districts four, five, or six. The Kansas Sunflower Commission will appoint these positions.

Kansas Wheat Commission

District Four: Michael McClellan, Rooks County

District Six: Martin Kerschen, Sedgwick County

No candidates ran for commissioner in district five. The Kansas Wheat Commission will appoint this position.