New Citizens Welcomed

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene celebrated Constitution Day Wednesday by hosting its first-ever naturalization ceremony, welcoming 32 new citizens to the United States.

The new citizens come from 22 different countries, and include several active duty U.S. Army soldiers from nearby Fort Riley, home of the 1st Infantry Division.

The proceedings were administered by the Honorable John W. Lungstrum, U.S. District Court of Kansas.

The audience, including the new citizens and their family members, school students, and the general public, was treated to a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Kansas emerging artist Dallas Pryor. They also heard remarks from Eisenhower Presidential Library Director Todd Arrington and Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President and Mrs. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

All of the new citizens received a full size American flag courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation.

_ _ _

Photos via Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum