New Citizens to be Welcomed

The public is invited to welcome our nation’s newest citizens on Constitution Day during a special event in Abilene.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library will host a Naturalization Ceremony Wednesday, September 17, at 11 a.m. It will take place the library building indoor courtyard, with overflow seating in the library auditorium. The event will also be livestreamed on the IkeLibrary YouTube channel.

The proceedings will be administered by the Honorable John W. Lungstrum, U.S. District Court of Kansas. The ceremony will include a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem by Kansas’ emerging artist, Dallas Pryor, and remarks by President Eisenhower’s granddaughter Mary Jean Eisenhower.

“We are proud to welcome 35 new citizens, marking a momentous occasion in their lives,” says Eisenhower Presidential Library Director Todd Arrington.

Each new citizen will receive a full-size American flag compliments of The Eisenhower Foundation.

As part of the festivities, there will be free museum admission to the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

All are encouraged to join in celebrating the occasion, and to engage with the civic responsibilities that come with citizenship. Your presence will honor our new citizens and strengthen our community ties and appreciation for our democratic values.