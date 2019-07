If you drive an electric vehicle in the Sunflower State, you’re going to get a charge out of this, literally.

State transportation officials say a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow at the charging station in Topeka to announce plans for new charging stations in that city, as well as in Lawrence and Towanda.

Officials say the new stations are needed to keep pace with the growth in electric-vehicle use.

They also hope the stations will prompt more drivers to make the switch.