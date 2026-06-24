New Chapter Begins for Salina Tech, St. Francis Ministries

Friday will mark a new chapter for Salina Tech as they officially purchase the campus at St. Francis Ministries.

The idea began with a conversation between two neighbors named Greg and Bill – and turned into a big opportunity for both organizations to help people.

Dr. Greg Nichols, President Salina Area Technical College and Bill Clark, President and CEO of St. Francis Ministries will meet on Friday to formalize the transfer of the St. Francis Otis Avenue campus to Salina Area Technical College.

The move will allow Salina Tech to expand opportunities for their students while St. Francis grows their West facility to help more children heal from emotional wounds.

President Nichols explained the expansion will help Salina Area Tech reach out to students who need a housing plan as well.

The event will take place Friday, June 26th 9 a.m. in front of the administration building at 110 W. Otis Avenue.

According to Clark, St. Francis Ministries will remain in Salina, locating to offices on Ohio Street.

As part of the deal, Clark reiterated the museum that houses the history of St. Johns Military School in Salina will remain on campus as a place for alumni and family to return, remember and celebrate the SJMS legacy.

Dr. Nichols believes the changes to the St. Francis campus won’t be evident until the 2028-29 school year for Salina Area Technical College.

The public is invited to join Saint Francis Ministries, Salina Area Technical College, and members of the St. John’s Military School Historical Museum as the agreement is signed, marking a new chapter for both organizations and the Salina community.