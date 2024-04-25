New CEO at CKF Addiction Treatment

A new person is in charge of Salina’s CKF Addiction Treatment organization.

According to CKF, Kara Fiske has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Kara will join CKF in early June, where she is excited to contribute to CKF’s ongoing success.

Kara comes to CKF with a tenured career of healthcare experience, with an emphasis on continuous improvement and systemic approaches to enhancing quality care and outcomes. She is a Salina native and holds an MBA degree from Kansas Wesleyan University. She is board certified through the American College of Medical Practice Executives and holds certifications in Physical Fitness & Nutrition and Six Sigma.

Kara also served in the United States Army, where she learned the value of diversity, transparency, and camaraderie, the importance of each individual on a team, and that the strength of a team is integral to the strength of an organization. In all her roles, she emphasizes accountability, compliance, holistic team building, and continuous improvement in quality of care.

CKF Addiction Treatment has been providing quality and effective addiction health care services in Kansas since 1967. CKF recognizes addiction as a disease that requires chronic disease management and the support of the entire health care community.