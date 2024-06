A New Cambria male was transported to Salina Regional, after rolling into a ditch on the 9600 block of E Old 40 Highway.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, on June 24th at 5:33 am, 29-year old Jordan Glassburn-Hoesli was driving a 2001 silver Chevy Suburban. Glassburn-Hoesli swerved to evade a deer and rolled into a ditch, resting on the wheels of the vehicle.

Salina EMS arrived at the scene taking Glassburn-Hoesli to Salina Regional. No injuries were stated.