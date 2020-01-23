New Cambria Cowgirl Wins National Rodeo Title

KSAL StaffJanuary 23, 2020

A New Cambria cowgirl has been named Miss Rodeo USA. Brooke Wallace, a former Miss Rodeo Kansas, was crowned earlier this month prior to the International Pro Rodeo Association Finals Rodeo, held in Oklahoma City.

Wallace swept the categories, winning each one: photogenic, test, horsemanship, speech and personality.

In December, she competed at the Miss Rodeo America pageant in Las Vegas and finished as third runner-up.

As Miss Rodeo USA, she will represent pro rodeo and the International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA), at rodeos across the nation, especially in the south, where there are many IPRA rodeos.

She is a 2017 graduate of Kansas State University, where she earned a bachelors in apparel design. A talented designer and seamstress, she designed a shirt to be worn at the Miss Rodeo USA pageant that represented her home state. Her shirt had sunflowers and wheat heads on it, with the state seal on the back. She won people’s choice for the shirt during the ladies luncheon at the Miss Rodeo USA pageant.

Wallace has held several titles throughout her career, starting with Miss Rodeo Junction City (Kan.) in 2015, Miss Rodeo Kansas State in 2016, Miss Central Plains Rodeo Association the next year, and Miss Rodeo Kansas last year.

For winning Miss Rodeo USA, she will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

Brooke is the daughter of Mark and the late Julie Wallace and is sponsored by the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene.

 

