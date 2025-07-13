New Business Prof at Bethany College

An experienced professional with nearly 25 years of background in business of international logistics and

supply chain management is a new instructor at Bethany College.

According to the school, Kurt Siklar is a new Assistant Professor of Business. He brings a unique combination of practical industry knowledge and a deep passion for education to his new role.

Siklar’s career includes experience at various organizations, from a small export merchant firm and a mid-sized high-tech manufacturer to a large exporting paper mill, where he oversaw overseas shipments of about twenty thousand ocean containers annually as Export Transportation Manager. His varied professional background, including roles as International Operations Manager, has given him a thorough understanding of global business operations.

A naturalized U.S. citizen since the early 1990s, Siklar has lived in five different states across the country due to his career, which has further expanded his perspective on business and culture.

Siklar holds a Bachelor of Science in Management, an M.B.A. in Business Management, and an M.A. in International

Management Studies, and he is currently completing his Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program at Wichita State University.

Siklar’s dedication to education became clear early in his career. While still working full-time in the industry, he served as an adjunct instructor for twenty years, teaching international business courses at both undergraduate and

graduate levels, following his initial experience with onsite instruction at a community college. This extensive teaching background, combined with his participation in various international business roundtables and export advisory boards, strengthened his commitment to nurturing the next generation of global business leaders.

In 2017, Siklar moved to full-time teaching, embracing what he calls his true passion: sharing his real-world knowledge and fostering academic growth in higher education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Professor Siklar to Bethany College,” said Angie Martin, Associate Professor of Accounting and Undergraduate Business Coordinator. “His extensive experience in international business, marketing, and data analytics, combined with his passion for teaching, will greatly enhance our program. He brings a real-world perspective that will help prepare our students to navigate today’s complex global economy.”

Outside of his professional and academic pursuits, Siklar enjoys traveling, exploring the arts, reading, and following sports, particularly soccer and track and field.

Bethany College is excited to welcome Kurt Siklar to campus in the fall. His global perspective, commitment to teaching, and wealth of real-world experience will be a valuable asset to our students and the college community.