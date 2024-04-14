New Bethany Director of Alumni Development & Engagement

A new face is in a leadership role at Bethany College.

According to the school, Hayley Samford is the new Director of Alumni Development & Engagement. In this role, Samford will lead efforts to strengthen connections with Bethany College alumni and foster a vibrant and engaged alumni community.

With a wealth of experience in marketing, community engagement, and nonprofit leadership, Samford brings a unique skill set to Bethany College. Before joining Bethany College, Samford served as the Marketing and Corporate Engagement Manager at Salina Family Healthcare Center, where she played a crucial role in launching the company’s new brand and overseeing marketing initiatives. She also brings extensive experience in nonprofit management, having served as the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hayley Samford to the Bethany College family as our new Director of Alumni Development & Engagement,” said Interim President of Bethany College, Steve Eckman. “With her deep roots in the Smoky Valley area and impressive qualifications, we are confident she will strengthen our alumni network and lead us towards an even brighter future. Her passion for community and commitment to excellence make her a great fit for this vital role.”

Samford, a native of the Smoky Valley area, expressed her excitement for the opportunity to support Bethany College and its alum community. “When I graduated college, I wanted nothing more than to return to work in Lindsborg. I’m thrilled that I now get the opportunity to use my time and talents to support Bethany College and do important work in the community that made me who I am,” said Samford. “It’s exciting to get to know alumni in my new capacity, where many may remember me as the little blonde kid who tagged along with family and friends to all the on-campus events.”

Samford’s extensive experience in marketing, community engagement, and nonprofit leadership positions her well to lead alumni development and engagement efforts at Bethany College. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Baker University. She has completed certifications in fundraising and management from the Lilly School of Philanthropy and the US Chamber of Commerce Institute of Management.

Samford encourages all alumni and friends of Bethany College to connect with her in her new role by sending her a note to [email protected] or dropping by her office in Presser Hall.