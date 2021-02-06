New Bennington State Bank Compliance and CRA Officer

The Bennington State Bank has a new Compliance and CRA Officer.

According to the bank, Monica Payeur has been hired as Compliance and CRA Officer. Payeur will assist in ensuring the bank is compliant with regulations governing the operations of the bank.

Payeur has over 30 years of professional experience in banking and holds the professional designation of Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM).

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work at Bennington State Bank as a Compliance Officer,” Payeur stated. “BSB has a great reputation in our Kansas footprint of communities and is one that I am proud to be a part of.”

“Payeur brings a level of experience and professionalism that we value,” said Darren Gragg, President/CEO.

For 130 years, BSB has been proudly serving central Kansas with deep roots in the Agricultural and Commercial sectors, as well as becoming a leading hometown bank for Consumers. BSB is locally owned, managed and staffed and has grown to one of the largest independent banks in Kansas with locations in Salina, Bennington, Minneapolis, Lucas, Sylvan Grove and Wamego. For more information visit www.bsbks.com. Member FDIC.