New Ashby House Leader

Salina’s only full-time family and women’s shelter has a new leader. Darrell Burgoon is the new Ashby House Director.

According to Ashby House, Burgoon has been in public service for the 34 years, 20 years as a teacher and a coach and 14 years as an administrator. The last ten years he served as Principal at Schilling Elementary School. Schilling School has partnered with Ashby House for several different projects.

Burgoon has been a Salina resident with his wife Pam three children, Drew, Audrey, and Brooks for 25 years. He said he “feels blessed to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing organization like the Ashby House, which has done so many amazing things for the Salina Community.”

Burgoon is replacing Andy Houltberg, who was instrumental in developing a new strategic plan for the organization, stabilizing operations, and building new partnerships with key service organizations in the community. He has taken the CEO position with Breakthrough Episcopal Services in Wichita.

Ashby House has provided homeless and substance abuse services for women and families for 30 years.