New Arts Education Coordinator Introduced

A new person is in charge of advancing the arts in Salina through education. Sarah Keck has been selected as Salina Arts & Humanities new Arts Education Coordinator.

According to the organization, a native of Altamont, Missouri, Keck most recently lived and worked in Kansas City, Kansas. She worked as a graduate assistant in the Kenneth J LcBudde Collections Department of the Miller Nichols Library and as a host coordinator for music festivals held on campus. She also has taught middle and high school instrumental music while being an active low-brass clinician and private studio instructor within the Kansas City Area.

“My experience coming from a small community and working in a city supported by a family of musicians and educators allowed me to see the impact of accessible opportunities within the arts. I look forward to bringing these combined interests and experiences to serve the community of Salina,” says Keck.

Keck holds a bachelor’s degree in Music Education with a K-12 certification from the UMKC Conservatory and will complete her Masters in Performance at the UMKC Conservatory this summer.

“Sarah’s experience in the classroom as a music educator and her work in coordinating events makes her an excellent choice for the Arts & Humanities staff,” said Anderson. “She will be a tremendous resource for teaching artists, musical performers, and the community.”

As of June 1, Keck will oversee the Smoky Hill River Festival’s Entertainment selection, booking, and scheduling. She will also oversee the Arts Infusion Program in local schools and serve as the staff liaison for Friday Night Live entertainment and activities.