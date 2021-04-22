New Artist In Residence at Red Barn Studio Beginning Sunday

Local grassroots artist, Mri-Pilar, will be the Artist-in-Residence at the Red Barn Studio Museum, 212 S. Main, Lindsborg, Sunday, April 25 to Saturday, May 29.

Join Pilar’s workshop, Sat, May 22, 9:30AM to 12:30PM at the Red Barn Studio and create your own ‘UnClock.” Cost: $35 members, $45 non-members. Limit 6, all materials provided.

The finished assemblage will be self-framing and ready to hang. The “UnClock” will work its magic in hour home. Get ready! …unslave yourself from time and embrace the timeless presence. Pilar refers to herself as “the empty space things happen in.” This artistic stance fits well with her upcoming work—“Museum at the End of Time.” “While at the Red Barn, I will utilize a large collection of computer motherboards from the 1990s to create ‘UnClocks’ and ‘InTime Capsules.’

The finished works will be installed in the Garden of Isis, Lucas, Kansas, as part of the permanent collection.” Pilar began the Garden of Isis, an adjunct of the Grassroots Art Center in 2002. “…but who’s counting years here? I will have to grapple with holding two opposing ideas in my head at once in this ‘UnTime’…celebrating with the Grassroots Art Center their 25 year Retrospect Exhibit, ‘Flying Free,’ while creating ‘The Museum at the End of Time.”

For more information and to call to secure a place in the workshop, please contact The Red Barn Studio Museum at 785 227-2217. The museum is open Tues-Fri, 10AM to 5PM and Sat and Sun 1PM to 5PM and by appt.