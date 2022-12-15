Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 35 ° | Lo: 27 °

New Art Center Cinema Manager

Todd PittengerDecember 15, 2022

A new person is in charge of a unique venue which brings unique movies to Salina.

According to the Salina Art Center, Brent Martin is the new Cinema Manager.  Martin has a passion for independent filmmaking and the arts. He studied Mass Communications at Hutchinson Community College and is currently a student at Salina Technical College, studying Business Administration and Technology.

“Film is the fastest-growing contemporary art medium on the planet. Adding Brent to Salina Art Center brings opportunities to enhance the movie-going experience in our community and build new audiences for the only downtown Salina movie theater.” Said Misty Serene, executive director at Salina Art Center.

The Art Center Cinema is a ninety-two seat theater for first fun independent, documentary, and international films.  For 25 years, the Cinema has shown movies worth talking about and offered special programming to advance conversations around challenging and sensitive topics.

Cinema hours are Friday 6pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm & 6pm, Monday & Tuesday 6pm.  Visit www.SalinaArtCenter.org to see what’s playing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

World’s Largest Belt Buckle t...

The World’s Largest Belt Buckle, a new roadside attraction in Abilene, is ready to be unveiled. ...

December 15, 2022 Comments

Scholars Repository Hits a Million ...

Kansas News

December 15, 2022

New Art Center Cinema Manager

Top News

December 15, 2022

Chorale “Carols of Christmas&...

Top News

December 15, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

World’s Largest Bel...
December 15, 2022Comments
Scholars Repository Hits ...
December 15, 2022Comments
Saline County Broadband G...
December 15, 2022Comments
U-Haul Auto Trailer Stole...
December 15, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra