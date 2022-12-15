New Art Center Cinema Manager

A new person is in charge of a unique venue which brings unique movies to Salina.

According to the Salina Art Center, Brent Martin is the new Cinema Manager. Martin has a passion for independent filmmaking and the arts. He studied Mass Communications at Hutchinson Community College and is currently a student at Salina Technical College, studying Business Administration and Technology.

“Film is the fastest-growing contemporary art medium on the planet. Adding Brent to Salina Art Center brings opportunities to enhance the movie-going experience in our community and build new audiences for the only downtown Salina movie theater.” Said Misty Serene, executive director at Salina Art Center.

The Art Center Cinema is a ninety-two seat theater for first fun independent, documentary, and international films. For 25 years, the Cinema has shown movies worth talking about and offered special programming to advance conversations around challenging and sensitive topics.

Cinema hours are Friday 6pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm & 6pm, Monday & Tuesday 6pm. Visit www.SalinaArtCenter.org to see what’s playing.