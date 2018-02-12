New Army Artillery System Tested at Fort Riley

That boom in the distance isn’t necessarily the sound of thunder. Residents of Fort Riley and the surrounding communities have been hearing increased noise the past few weeks, due to multiple training exercises and initial operational testing and evaluation of the Army’s latest artillery system.

According to the Army Fort Riley is testing the M109A7 Paladin 155mm self-propelled Howitzer.

Training noise will continue at Fort Riley through late March as Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division complete range training on a compressed timeline; units involved include the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Division Artillery and several National Guard and Army Reserve units. Specific periods of increased volume of fire are expected Feb.15 to 18, Feb. 26 to March 2, and March 8 to 22. Visit the “Noise Advisories” page at www.riley.army.mil for additional training noise information.

“U.S. Army Soldiers, especially those assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, must be prepared to fight in any condition, day or night,” said Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence. “In order to do this, and maintain proficiency, they must train in as many elements as possible before deploying into harm’s way. Fort Riley’s simulated and virtual training can only replace a certain amount of the hands-on live training required to build fighting skills.”

Lawrence added he understands that daily life can be occasionally disrupted by the sometimes intrusive noise caused by on-post training.

“I, along with other Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division leaders, appreciate the sacrifices made by our neighbors as Soldiers build readiness and train for the defense of our country,” he said.