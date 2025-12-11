New App for OnDemand Public Transportation

OCCK Transportation is transitioning to a new software provider for its OCCK OnDemand service, bringing riders an improved experience and more reliable features.

According to the organization, beginning next week on Monday, December 15th, riders will need to download and use the new OCCK Transportation app to book, track, and manage OCCK OnDemand rides.

The new app will offer a smoother booking process, real-time vehicle tracking, and easier account management. Riders currently using the TransLoc app will no longer be able to book OCCK OnDemand trips after December 12 and are encouraged to download the OCCK Transportation app ahead of the transition to ensure uninterrupted service. Rides can also continue to be booked by calling the OCCK Transportation office.

“This upgrade gives us more control over the rider experience and allows us to grow and improve the service long-term,” said Trell Grinter, OCCK Transportation Director. “We’re excited to bring riders a system that’s more intuitive, dependable, and tailored to the needs of our community.”

The OCCK Transportation app will be available for free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

OCCK Transportation OnDemand is a flexible, app-based service designed to meet the transportation needs within the city limits of Salina. With this service, riders can book $5 rides at their convenience using the OCCK Inc. Transportation app, which allows users to schedule, track, and manage their trips in real time. Riders without smartphone access can still schedule trips by calling OCCK Transportation’s customer service line at 785.826.1583.