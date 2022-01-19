New Admissions Director at KSU Salina

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has promoted Kris Grinter to director of admissions.

Grinter served with K-State Salina’s enrollment management department since 2015. His tenure began as an admissions representative; he became an admissions operations coordinator in June 2016; served as interim executive director from December 2016 -September 2017; and was promoted to assistant director of admissions in October 2018.

Grinter helped develop and lead K-State Salina’s recruitment strategy in partnership with Executive Director Christopher Smith and key stakeholders across campus. This work includes developing, launching and managing the training for new admissions representatives, student ambassadors, graduation and internal and external events.

“I am excited to continue being a part of a team that has such enthusiasm toward growth and engagement with students,” Grinter said. “Training and leading this team continues to provide students with a unique experience they cannot find elsewhere, and I am proud of the things our admissions team have done and will do.”

Grinter’s promotion comes when K-State Salina has seen tremendous growth in new students for the fourth year in a row. As director of admissions, Grinter will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the admissions office. He will develop, direct, and coordinate student enrollment activities. The director of admissions will work with departmental leaders throughout campus to align our unique consultative approach.

“I continue to be impressed by Kris’ dedication to the campus, admissions team, and ensuring students are at the center of every decision he makes,” Smith said. “He understands the importance of our consultative approach to recruitment. He has demonstrated the ability to adapt and pivot quickly, making him an essential part of the overall success of the admissions department.”

A native of Olathe, Grinter has a Master of Science in life span human development and a Bachelor of Science in human development and family science from K-State.