Never Ending Summer

After spring-like severe weather rolled across the area Saturday night, potentially record-setting summer-like heat is settling in now for the next several days.

Storms Saturday night produced wind up to 78-miles per hour, hail up to the size of quarters, and 1.74 inches of rain in the Salina area.

According to the National Weather Service, unseasonably hot weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday. Along with a sunny sky and breezy conditions, record high temperatures are possible.

Forecasted High Temperature in Salina:

Sunday 102 – Record 102

Monday 101 – Record 99

Tuesday 101 – Record 97