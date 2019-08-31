“Neon in Salina” on Display

Photographer Mark Otey will display his exhibit “Neon in Salina” in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 27. A reception for the artist will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 6, in conjunction with First Friday Night Live.

“Neon in Salina” depicts the past and present in Salin through its unique neon signage. Inspired by film noir, a world lit by neon lights as shady characters make their way down dark streets, Otey’s images search to illuminate these scenes in his own town.

As a self-taught photographer, Otey started taking photographs while attending Sacred Heart High School, first with a used Canon AE-1 that he purchased from a friend. His photography focused mainly on aviation at air shows around Salina. About 12 years ago, he started shooting exclusively in digital format. Staying with the Canon brand, he photographs a wide variety of subject matter, from street performers to wildlife. In 2019, he started to sell his photography at local arts and craft shows and online. This year he was given the opportunity to have his work included as part of the Derby 150 Years celebration at the public library in Derby, Kan.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Glory Benacka at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 219, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.