Neighborhood Repair & Rehab Grant Funding Available

The City of Salina has nearly a million dollars in grant funding available for neighborhood projects, and will start taking grant applications later this week.

According to the City, beginning Wednesday, April 10th, the City of Salina’s Community Relation Division will begin to accept applications for the Neighborhood Repair & Rehabilitation Program (NRRP) with the funding of $999,999 awarded from Federal Home Loan Bank’s (FHLB) Affordable Housing Program. This was made possible through the sponsorship of FHLB Member – Equity Bank. The Division’s goal for the grant is to assist with the rehabilitation of 44 owner-occupied homes in the target area. Applications will be reviewed for eligibility on a first-come, first-served basis.

Homeowners whose properties are located within the 10 block area of Saline County’s U.S. Census Tract 3, are encouraged to apply to the NRRP’s rehabilitation project.

The 10-block neighborhood is bounded by State Street to the north, Ninth Street to the east, South Street to the south, and Broadway to the west as indicated on the map below.

Applications are encouraged to be submitted electronically at: https://www.salina-ks.gov/homerehabgrants.

For a paper application, visit Community Relations Division in the City/County Building: 300 W. Ash, Room 101.